A Chicago attorney should be suspended at least two years for misconduct that includes filing frivolous pleadings that a federal judge described as “wildly inappropriate,” making baseless accusations against opposing counsel and an expert witness, and failing to withdraw from litigation after being discharged by the client, an Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board panel found.Joel A. Brodsky, a sole practitioner, already received a six-month suspension in the U.S. District Court for the Northern …