An attorney who swore at opposing counsel during a deposition and made false statements about a judge in a court filing should face a three-month suspension, an Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board panel found.

Charles A. Cohn, of Cohn & Cohn, was charged in a two-count ARDC complaint that alleges he violated rules of professional conduct by cursing at opposing counsel and falsely characterizing a judge as “in a rage.”

In his answer to the ARDC, Cohn denied all charges of misconduct.

The complaint, filed in December 2018, accuses Cohn of using vulgar and abusive language against opposing counsel during a deposition.

Specifically, the ARDC administrator argued that Cohn’s interruptions of opposing counsel — telling her to “certify her own stupidity,” and calling opposing counsel a “b**ch,” were made for the purpose of disrupting his client’s deposition.

The complaint also alleges that Cohn made false statements in a court filing about Cook County Associate Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, after the judge admonished Cohn for his language toward opposing counsel.

In a court filing, Cohn stated that Valderrama “flew into a rage,” and “refused to let this counsel speak,” while also accusing the judge of “robe rage,” and questioning the judge’s ability to be impartial.

Cohn testified that his language was simply protecting his client from opposing counsel’s abusive and unfair line of questioning. Cohn also testified that his comments about Valderrama were meant to express the judge’s anger.

Cohn also asserted an affirmative defense that the First Amendment protects his comments about Valderrama.

The ARDC hearing board panel found Cohn committed the charged misconduct.

Regarding Cohn’s language towards opposing counsel, the hearing board found his comments were disruptive, and had no legitimate purpose other than to harass or embarrass opposing counsel.

“We reject [Cohn’s] contention that he was merely trying to protect his client from abusive questioning by [opposing counsel]. We find no abusive or bullying behavior on [opposing counsel’s] part. Her questions were appropriate,” the hearing board report states.

The hearing board panel further found Cohn’s comments that Valderrama “flew into a rage” and engaged in “robe-rage,” as well as questioning the judge’s impartiality, were false or made with reckless disregard to truth or falsity.

Cohn’s affirmative defense was also rejected. The hearing board panel found that, since his comments about Valderrama had no factual basis, those comments are unprotected speech.

The panel also noted that ARDC case precedent has upheld the relevant rules of professional conduct as constitutional.

The panel — which consisted of Patrick M. Blanchard, Laura M. Urbik Kern and John Costello — recommended a three-month suspension.

Cohn was admitted to practice in Illinois in 1983, and has no prior discipline.

He represented himself and declined to comment.

Hearing board findings are strictly recommendations. Any discipline is decided on the Illinois Supreme Court.

This case is In re Charles Andrew Cohn, 18PR0109.