Michael D. McHaney

The state responded swiftly to appeal a downstate judge’s Monday ruling that temporarily blocks the governor’s extended stay-at-home order — as it applies to a single state lawmaker.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office Monday evening filed a notice to appeal Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. McHaney’s temporary retraining order.

The notice to appeal asks the Fifth District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon to reverse and vacate McHaney’s order and dissolve the TRO.

McHaney’s ruling only applies to Rep. Darren Bailey, who sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week at the Clay County courthouse in Louisville.

McHaney’s order enjoins the governor from enforcing the current stay-at-home orders, as well as any future orders “forcing him to isolate and quarantine in his home,” the Monday order states.

Pritzker blasted the judge’s decision at his Monday daily press briefing, describing the ruling as dangerous, and putting “the people of Illinois at risk.”

“Rep. Darren Bailey’s decision to take to the courts to try and dismantle public health directives, designed to keep people safe is an insult to all Illinoisans who have been lost during this COVID-19 crisis and it’s a danger to millions of people who may get ill, because of his recklessness, at best, no one is better off because of this ruling and at worst people’s health and safety will suffer tremendously,” Pritzker said.

Bailey, a Republican representing parts of southeastern Illinois, said McHaney’s ruling showed the governor or the legislative leaders could have called the legislature into session to debate and clarify the emergency powers.

“The U.S. Congress has met using common sense distancing and even local city councils and county boards have been meeting with the use of technology like Zoom. The only other option at this point to ensure the checks and balances of power in Illinois are through the courts,” he said in a statement after Monday’s hearing.

Democratic leaders, including Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan and Illinois Senate President Donald F. Harmon, criticized the lawsuit and the judge’s decision in statements Monday night.

In a statement, Madigan described the lawsuit as “extremely reckless, at a time we can least afford it.”

“It is my sincere hope that upon further review, this decision is reversed, and that our health care workers, first responders and loved ones are not unnecessarily subjected to added risk by such a short-sighted lawsuit,” Madigan said in a statement.

Republican House leader James B. Durkin said he plans to follow the case closely as it progresses.

“I expect a quick appeal to the higher courts, as this is a case of first impression and one that needs to be dealt with on an expedited basis,” Durkin said in a statement.

Bailey’s attorney, Thomas DeVore of Silver Lake Group Ltd. in Greenville, said Illinois should follow its pandemic response plan that guides the state’s quarantine response in an emergency.

The document, titled “Illinois Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan,” outlines IDPH’s “supreme authority” under state statute to declare, enforce, modify or relax a quarantine.

State law allows IDPH to issue immediate orders to quarantine or isolate, but requires an individual’s consent or court approval after 48 hours.

“IDPH has explicitly delegated its authority to order isolation, quarantine and closure to certified local health departments,” according to the state’s pandemic plan.

Bailey’s lawsuit cites the plan in arguing that Pritzker’s stay-at-home order cannot be enforced because Bailey was never ordered quarantined by his local health department, or given any notice of his quarantine by his local health department.

His lawsuit also argues that, under state law, Pritzker cannot extend the state’s disaster proclamation beyond 30 days.

He cites sections of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act that allows the governor to exercise “emergency powers” when he declares a disaster, “for a period not to exceed 30 days …”

The case in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court is Darren Bailey v. Jay Robert Pritzker, 20 CH 6.