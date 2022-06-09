WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first in a series of hearings laying out its initial findings Thursday night, a highly anticipated look at evidence the panel has been gathering for the last year.With the televised hearings, the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the nine-member panel, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, hope to grab the attention of the American public and drive home the sheer violence of that day in 2021, as some …