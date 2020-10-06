Where a witness testifies to an excited utterance made by a nontestifying party, the statement is admissible as an exception to the hearsay rule so long as it was made while the excitement of the event predominated, even if it was not made during an ongoing emergency.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Neil J. Linehan.Around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2012, Sedgwick Reavers, along with his brother Marlon Triplett and two friends, Sharrod Corhn and Anthony Wise, drove to Reaver’s …