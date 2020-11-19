Where a party seeks to admit a deceased witness’s statement made upon their rescue from prolonged physical trauma, it may be considered a spontaneous declaration even if the initial injuries occurred days prior.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Stanley J. Sacks.Stanley Letkiewicz, 94, was ordered by the City of Chicago to clean out his basement. He met Gilbert Feliciano, and in early 2010, offered to let him stay in the basement and pay him if Feliciano cleaned it out …