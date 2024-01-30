Where civilly committed detainee was barred by Heck from challenging detention using suit under 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1983.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.A jury civilly committed Timothy Bell after he served just under half of an eight-year criminal sentence following a conviction for sexual assault. Twenty years later, Bell petitioned the state court for release under the procedures enumerated in the Sexually Violent Persons Act, insisting the …