A judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County granted summary judgment to biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc., dispensing with multiple allegations of fraud made by a group of hedge funds.Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret A. Brennan dismissed the hedge funds’ lawsuit against AbbVie with prejudice.AbbVie, based in Lake Bluff, was sued in 2017 after a failed $55 billion merger with UK biopharmaceutical group Shire PLC.The merger, announced in 2014, would have been an inversion, in which a U.S. company becomes a subsidiary …