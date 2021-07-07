The Hellenic Bar Association of Illinois is excited to celebrate its 71st year. On June 3, I was sworn-in as the 71st president of the Hellenic Bar Association of Illinois along with our new officers and board of directors.While 2020 and the first two quarters of 2021 have been difficult for all of us, the HBA and its outgoing president, Koula Fournier, worked hard to keep our members engaged. We created new events and reworked annual traditions. As we emerge out of COVID-19, we are looking forward to returning to in …