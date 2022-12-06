Question: Can a trademark for a hemp-based product be challenged as a trademark for an illegal substance?Discussion: AK Futures LLC manufactures e-cigarettes that contain hemp-based delta-8 THC under the trademark “Cake.” AK Futures brought suit against Boyd Street Distro, LLC for allegedly selling counterfeit versions of the “Cake” e-cigarettes. In defense to AK Futures’ motion for preliminary injunction, Boyd Street argued that AK Futures’ trademark “Cake” was not protectable because it was being used to sell illegal …