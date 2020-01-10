U.S. Magistrate Judge Sidney I. Schenkier’s opinion on a motion to disqualify the lawyers who represent the city of Chicago and a city manager in a civil rights case provides two important lessons for Illinois practitioners.First, although the plaintiffs instinctively invoked the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct in trying to get rid of two lawyers who were collectively referred to in the motion and decision as “corporation counsel,” Northern District of Illinois Local Rule 83.50 calls for applying …