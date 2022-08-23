A woman who alleges the label on Hershey’s Hot Fudge Topping is misleading because the product is not really fudge does not have a case against the manufacturer, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois threw out Sandra Lederman’s proposed class-action lawsuit accusing The Hershey Company of consumer fraud and other wrongdoing.Lederman maintains the topping is chocolate sauce.But a reasonable consumer, she argues, would be deceived by the label’s …