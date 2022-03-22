The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Erika Harold as executive director of the Commission on Professionalism, succeeding the retiring Jayne Reardon.Harold’s appointment is effective April 11. “Erika has served on the Commission’s Executive Committee and led our communications and outreach efforts for years, resulting in a strong presence for our professionalism programming throughout Illinois and nationally,” said Martin Sinclair, chair of the commission, in a statement. “Her demeanor inside and outside of her …