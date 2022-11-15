Because “racism is endemic, and its harms are not confined to any place, matter, or issue,” the Washington Supreme Court extended to civil litigation a powerful two-step mechanism it adopted in 2019 to combat racism in criminal cases.Under State v. Berhe, 193 Wn.2d 657 (2019), Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis explained, “A trial court must hold a hearing on a new trial motion when the proponent makes a prima facie showing” that an “objective observer could view race as a factor in the verdict, regardless of whether intentional …