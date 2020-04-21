SPRINGFIELD — Attorneys facing a deadline this summer on their Minimum Continuing Legal Education credits can file for an extension at no cost, the Illinois Supreme Court announced Monday.

Attorneys with A- to M-starting last names face the end of their two-year reporting period on June 30. Under Supreme Court rules, those attorneys must report their own compliance with MCLE requirements during those two years to the MCLE Board by July 31.

Those in the current reporting period must complete 30 total hours of credit, and at least six of those hours must cover personal responsibility credit, including one hour of diversity/inclusion credit and one hour of mental health/substance abuse credit.

But attorneys who don’t have their hours completed by the end of June can complete their credits and report them by Sept. 30 if they follow the proper procedure.

Attorneys in need of the extension must report “Not Yet Complied” to the MCLE Board at mcleboard.org by July 31.

There is no cost to extend and attorneys do not need to provide a reason for requesting it.

Attorneys that fail to submit a “Complied” or “Not Complied” report by July 31 will receive a $250 late fee, and will still be required to complete their credits and report compliance by September 30.

Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said in a news release that more than 42,000 attorneys are eligible for the free extension.

“…The Court is mindful of the range of challenges in attorneys’ professional and personal lives caused by this pandemic,” Burke said.

Michele M. Jochner, MCLE board chair and a partner at Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP, said in the court press release that the extension is offered in every reporting period, but that more attorneys might need this year because of health or financial challenges related to the pandemic.