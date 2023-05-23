The Illinois Supreme Court has vacated a Cook County judge’s sanction against Rush University Medical Center in a birth-injury case, ordering the circuit court to instead find it in friendly contempt for failing to turn over certain electronic medical records during two years of discovery.The order granted Rush’s motion for a supervisory order in response to a scathing January 2022 ruling by since-retired Cook County Circuit Court Judge James N. O’Hara. Rush called the decision “draconian.&rdquo …