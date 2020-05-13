SPRINGFIELD — Chief Justice Anne M. Burke asked attorneys to unmute their microphones. Justice P. Scott Neville’s body temporarily disappeared. Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier was first to exit the call.

The Illinois Supreme Court made history Tuesday, hearing oral arguments by Zoom videoconferencing for the first time.

Altogether, the virtual arguments in the first four cases of the May docket went smoothly.

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus started to increase in Illinois in March, the high court closed the Springfield courthouse to the public for the last two days of the March docket. In those four cases, the court heard oral arguments in-person and livestreamed the proceedings. Normally, the court publishes video and audio of arguments on its website after arguments are completed.

The court extended its social distancing measures ahead of the May docket, scheduling arguments in 10 cases over Zoom, a videoconferencing application.

The session Monday morning began five minutes after 9 a.m., when a court marshal called the court to order and the chief justice convened it, following traditional protocol in the courtroom.

When arguments are held in-person, the attorneys and the gallery wait for the justices to file-in from an adjoining conference room, guided by the marshal’s gaveling. On Monday, all the justices were already visible through their webcams, robed and in front of a virtual background that mimics the Supreme Court bench.

Before announcing the first case, Burke acknowledged the significance of the moment and the effect COVID-19 has had on the state’s judiciary.

“Our entire court system has been challenged to discover new ways to provide access to justice while still maintaining everyone’s health and safety,” Burke said. “Today you are pioneers. You have the unique honor of being the first to argue before the Illinois Supreme Court remotely. On behalf of myself and my colleagues of the Illinois Supreme Court, I thank you for your adaptability and cooperation. Together we will get through this crisis.”

The first case before the court addressed the de facto life sentence given to Ashanti Lusby, who was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion offenses he committed at age 16. Lusby now contends the sentence violates U.S. Supreme Court precedent in Miller v. Alabama (2012) and the Illinois Supreme Court’s own precedent in People v. Buffer (2019).

Justice Michael J. Burke asked the first question of Illinois Assistant Attorney General Leah Myers Bendik, who argued the court should uphold Lusby’s sentence. The justices asked questions as they typically do, interjecting after an attorney made a claim, in no pre-determined order.

For Bendik and Assistant Appellate Defender Deborah S. Nall, that consistency eased some anxieties they had about how the technology and keeping track of time might have affected their interactions with the justices during arguments.

Ahead of Tuesday’s arguments, the court offered Zoom training sessions. The court dedicated a camera feed to the same timer used in the courtroom, which flashes colored lights to signal the amount of time left in opening claims and rebuttals.

“They really wanted to ensure that the experience was as close as possible to being in court,” Nall said. “I thought that the court stepped up in a way that felt really positive.”

Both attorneys said they practiced mock arguments through Zoom to be more familiar with the virtual courtroom and did not face any major problems as the first attorneys to argue remotely before the court.

Overall, any technical hiccups on Tuesday were minor. Thanks to the virtual background feature that hides objects behind he camera user, Neville’s body disappeared from the screen — showing only his head — when he shifted in his seat. Some attorneys forgot to unmute their microphones before speaking, while others did not hear the justices’ interruptions.

Still, for Bendik, who has argued before the court nearly 30 times, the experience felt special because it was a historic, unusual circumstance. It also came with some familiarities and surprises in how she delivered her arguments and how the justices received them, she said.

“I almost felt like I could see the judges better than I do in person in the courtroom, because I literally could look at that one screen in front of me at the same time, which doesn’t normally happen even if you’re trying to look up and make eye contact with all the judges,” Bendik said. “So in that sense, I felt more connected to them, although I don’t know if it was as easy to read them — they still were much smaller on the screen.”

Nall, who on Tuesday marked her fourth career argument in front of the justices, said she was honored and grateful to have argued part of the inaugural case, even if it was happenstance that it was heard first. All things considered, she said she still prefers in-person arguments.

“When you’re in a room together, there is some sort of interaction that’s happening that’s beyond verbal communication,” Nall said. “But any loss in that level is very minor compared to what we gained by being able to go forward in a safe way.”