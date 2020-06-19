P. Scott Neville Jr. Rita B. Garman

Comments to a school official about shootings and violence that prompted a lockdown are not protected by the First Amendment because they fall within the “true threats” exception, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

In a 5-2 decision, the high court affirmed Rory Swenson’s conviction for disorderly conduct — which stemmed from his comments made in a phone call to a Rockford school and a subsequent lockdown in December 2015.

Justice Rita B. Garman wrote that Swenson did not need “to act with specific intent to threaten the victim” and “knew or should have known” his comments would alarm a school administrator.

In his dissent, Justice P. Scott Neville described the majority’s conclusion as a “watered-down interpretation of a ‘true threat’” that has never before “been endorsed by the U.S. Supreme Court and, until today’s decision, not by this court either.” Justice Thomas L. Kilbride concurred in the dissent.

On Dec. 7, 2015, Swenson called Keith Country Day School to inquire about enrolling his 7-year-old son.

He asked about the school’s security protocol, “if teachers were prepared to have a gun in their face,” and if the school official was “prepared to have the blood of sacrificial lambs on [her] hands that day,” according to the 18-page opinion.

School officials responded by immediately calling 911, and the school went into a soft lockdown.

Swenson was charged with attempted disorderly conduct, phone harassment and disorderly conduct in February 2016.

Following a bench trial, 17th Judicial Circuit Judge Fernando L. Engelsma found Swenson guilty of disorderly conduct — defined as when a person “knowingly does any act in such unreasonable manner as to alarm or disturb another and to provoke a breach of the peace.”

The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed his conviction.

On appeal to the Supreme Court, Swenson asked the court to vacate his conviction, contending his comments by phone were constitutionally protected speech.

He argued his comments did not rise to the level of “true threats” or “fighting words,” which require intentionality. Further, he argued, the prosecution failed to prove he acted “knowingly.”

Garman, writing for the majority, held that the mental state requirement for conveying a true threat in Illinois was resolved by the high court in January in its ruling in People v. Ashley, a case that addressed the state’s stalking statute and the term “threatens” used in the law.

“The accused does not have to act with specific intent to threaten the victim but ‘must be subjectively aware of the threatening nature of the speech,’” Garman wrote, quoting Ashley. “Whether defendant intended to carry out the acts is irrelevant; he meant to intimidate [the school administrator] by impressing upon her ‘the possibility that the threatened violence will occur.’”

Swenson knew or should have known his comments and questions would cause alarm to a school administrator, Garman wrote.

“He unreasonably subjected [the administrator] to a rapid-fire succession of graphic questions and statements about such things as shooting schoolchildren and sticking guns in teachers’ faces, understandably alarming and disturbing her. His questions and statements directly resulted in a breach of the peace by way of a school lockdown and police response,” Garman wrote.

Neville in his dissent wrote that the majority’s finding allows “the [s]tate to use the disorderly conduct statute to criminalize [Swenson’s] speech” simply because a school administrator was alarmed or disturbed by it.

A true threat, Neville wrote, must “include a serious expression of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence,” which was absent in this case.

“The result reached in the majority’s opinion, however, criminalizes [Swenson’s] speech because certain of his questions or statements were viewed by [the administrator] as alarming or disturbing. It is worth emphasizing that, according to [the administrator’s] undisputed testimony, [Swenson] did not make any threats to her, and he did not state that he had a gun or intended to come to the school. The majority’s analysis ignores the bare facts set forth in [the administrator’s] testimony. Contrary to the court’s unfounded conclusion, [the administrator] did not perceive [Swenson’s] communication as a threat.”

The state is represented by Assistant Attorney General Garson S. Fischer. A spokesperson for the AG’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Swenson is represented by Erin S. Johnson, an Assistant Appellate Defender with the Office of the State Appellate Defender.

In an email, Johnson said: “We disagree with the majority’s analysis of the First Amendment issue and we plan to seek further review in this case.”

This case is People v. Rory Swenson, 2020 IL 124688.