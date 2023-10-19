The Illinois Supreme Court nullified a nearly $1 million Cook County jury verdict over the wrongful death of a burglar killed by police gunfire but allowed his two accomplices to seek compensation from the City of Chicago for their injuries.The high court ruled 4-3 in its opinion Thursday that a nearly $1 million reduced verdict in favor of the estate of David Strong is invalid, citing a special interrogatory as having control over the verdict.The civil jury was presented with three special interrogatories, No. 2 being at …