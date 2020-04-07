The Illinois Supreme Court sent a constitutional challenge to the state’s firearm ID law back to the trial court, finding the high court didn’t have jurisdiction.

In a 4-2 decision, the majority found the southern Illinois trial judge’s ruling indicated he could have dismissed a criminal charge against the defendant without striking the law down entirely.

The majority — which comprised Chief Justice Anne M. Burke and Justices Thomas L. Kilbride, Rita B. Garman and P. Scott Neville Jr. — remanded the case back to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court in White County.

Justice Michael J. Burke did not take part in the decision.

The dissent, authored by Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier, called the majority’s decision to remand the case a “meaningless and wasteful act” and an “unexpected and pointless exercise.”

In the underlying criminal case in Carmi, Vivian Claudine Brown was arrested in May 2017 for possessing a rifle in her home without a FOID card.

Former 2nd Judicial Circuit Judge Mark R. Stanley dismissed Brown’s charge in October 2018, finding the FOID card law was unconstitutional as applied to Brown, who argued the weapon was only for protection inside her home.

Stanley’s opinion also stated that if the statute is constitutional, “then it becomes obvious the legislature did not intend the statute to apply in one’s own home due to the impossibility of compliance.”

Chief Justice Burke, on behalf of the majority, wrote that Illinois Supreme Court Rule 18 sets limits on when the court can strike a law as unconstitutional. Among the criteria are cases where the case can be decided on grounds that don’t raise a constitutional question.

Stanley’s ruling, while finding the FOIA law was a violation of the 2nd Amendment, “also grants relief on an alternative, nonconstitutional ground,” Burke wrote.

The majority pointed to one sentence in Stanley’s order:

“As an alternative, if [section 2(a)(1)] is constitutional then it becomes obvious the legislature did not intend the statute to apply in one’s own home due to impossibility of compliance.”

The trial judge’s language was “clear and unequivocal,” Burke wrote, that the FOID Card Act did not apply to the act of possessing a firearm in the home. “This was an alternative, nonconstitutional basis for dismissing defendant’s information,” Burke wrote.

Karmeier’s biting dissent took issue with the majority’s action, arguing the majority is treating a rule guiding how it should reach decisions as a limit on what it can or cannot rule upon.

“The long-standing rule that courts should refrain from reaching constitutional questions when a case can be resolved on nonconstitutional grounds is merely a jurisprudential principle,” Karmeier wrote, joined by Justice Mary Jane Theis. “It is not a limitation on our jurisdiction.”

The dissent also criticized the majority for not raising the Rule 18 issue sooner.

“When the case was argued, no member of this court voiced any concern as to whether the requirements of Rule 18 had been satisfied or whether the appeal was properly before us,” Karmeier wrote. “That a Rule 18 problem should now prove fatal to the appeal is as surprising to me as I am sure it will be to the parties when they read the majority’s opinion.”

David G. Sigale, who represents Brown, was surprised. He said neither the prosecution nor the justices brought up Rule 18 when the case was briefed or argued.

“This is the first I’m hearing of it,” he said.

Ilinois Supreme Court Rule 18(c)(4) “requires courts to state in writing that a case cannot be resolved on an alternative ground before finding a statute unconstitutional.”

The rule, implemented in 2006, codified Illinois Supreme Court precedent in Trent v. Winningham and Hearne v. Illinois State Board of Education.

Trent and Hearne affirmed a common law doctrine that courts should strive to view statutes as constitutional maintain the stability of the legal system, only by declaring a statute unconstitutional when relief can’t be offered on alternative grounds.

In the dissent, Karmeier claims this theory — that Brown’s conduct fell outside the scope of the FOID Card Act — was not argued in the circuit court or on appeal.

“It is an invention of the majority based on a single sentence taken out of context,” Karmeier wrote. “In sum, constitutional concerns — not statutory ones — lay at the center of the circuit court’s reasoning. But for the circuit court’s view that the statute could not pass muster under the [S]econd [A]mendment as applied, the circuit court would not have dismissed the charges against defendant.”

Sigale said he believes the issue of the FOID Act’s constitutionality will need to be addressed.

“It is telling that the Illinois Supreme Court had the opportunity to declare once and for all that the FOID card system is constitutional as to people wishing to possess a firearm for self-defense in their own homes, and explicitly declined to do so. We anxiously wait to see what the White County Circuit Court and the state do next, and we will defend Ms. Brown’s rights as long as this takes, even back up to the Illinois Supreme Court if necessary,” Sigale said.

The state was represented by Assistant Attorney General Garson S. Fischer.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

This case is People v. Vivian Brown, 2020 IL 124100.