SPRINGFIELD — The state’s criminal code completely bars child sex offenders from entering public parks, despite an exception written into a similar but separate part of the law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled last week.

The 5-2 majority held that the exception in Section 11-9.3(a-10) of the Illinois Criminal Code of 2012, which allows child sex offenders to visit public parks with their minor children when other minor children are present, cannot be read into Section 11-9.4-1(b), which prohibits a child sex offender from “knowingly be[ing] present in any public park.”

Patrick A. Legoo was convicted of criminal sexual abuse in 2006 and later convicted of being a child sex offender in a public park in 2016, when he was following his son to a park. He argued the latter conviction should be reversed because the legislature intended to include the exception when it wrote the law.

Writing for the 5-2 majority, Justice Thomas L. Kilbride, rejected Legoo’s argument that the two statutes are “inextricably intertwined” and upheld the conviction.

The statutes do not conflict because they apply to different people, prohibit different conduct and impose different punishments — as prescribed by the state legislature, Kilbride wrote.

“[W]e believe the absence of the exception from section 11-9.4-1(b) is a result of the legislature’s considered judgment, not an oversight,” Kilbride wrote in the 10-page majority ruling. “We cannot conclude that the legislature simply forgot to include the exception in section 11-9.4-1(b), particularly when the legislature included that language where it intended in section 11-9.3.”

In a four-page dissent authored by Justice Rita B. Garman and joined by Chief Justice Anne M. Burke, the justices argued that for an offender to exercise the exception in section 11-9.3(a-10), it must be read into section 11-9.4-1(b).

“That means that he may enter and may knowingly be present at the park, because one cannot bring his child to the park without going himself,” Garman wrote.

After a LaSalle County trial, 13th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Howard C. Ryan Jr. sentenced Legoo to 30 days in jail and two years of conditional discharge after he found Legoo guilty of a Class A misdemeanor for violating Section 11-9.4-1(b).

Ryan noted after the bench trial that there are two statutes for being a sex offender in a park — one that results in a felony and one that results in a misdemeanor.

“[A]pparently, one, you just can’t be in the park. The second one, if you want to get away from a felony, you can approach, but only if it’s a kid,” Ryan said. “That’s ridiculous, but it’s the way it is.”

In 2019, on appeal, the 3rd District Appellate Court unanimously upheld Legoo’s conviction. Writing for the majority, Justice Mary W. McDade wrote that despite the overlap between the two statues, there are differences between them.

“While this statutory scheme may not be the cleanest means of achieving its desired end, there is no reason to read the exception from section 11-9.3(a-10) into section 11-9.4-1(b) as Legoo requests,” McDade wrote.

Kilbride, along with Justices Lloyd A. Karmeier, Mary Jane Theis, P. Scott Neville Jr. and Michael J. Burke, agreed with the 3rd District panel that the statutes “may appear to overlap in some situations.”

“The offenders governed by the statutes and those responsible for their enforcement both certainly benefit from clear statutory provisions on this subject,” Kilbride wrote. “Accordingly, we urge the legislature to review this matter and consider clarifying the statutory provisions.”

But the majority also held that the statutes contain important differences, also outlined in its 2018 decision People v. Pepitone, which held that Section 11-9.4-1(b) does not contain any express exception, and imposes a flat ban on certain sex offenders being present in public parks.

Those differences include the type of offender, the kind of conduct the offender commits and the level of punishment the offender receives.

Specifically, Section 11-9.3(a-10) applies to all child sex offenders, criminalizes the act of approaching, contacting or communicating with a minor while in a public park and carries a Class 4 felony punishment for violating it.

But Section 11-9.4-1(b) applies to all offenders except “Romeo and Juliet” offenders and also criminalizes offenders’ mere presence in public parks and carries a Class A misdemeanor for its first violation and a Class 4 felony for its second violation.

The harsher punishment contained in Section 11-9.3(a-10) is justified by the “greater threat to public safety posed by the conduct in that section,” Kilbride wrote.

“Given the harsher punishment, the legislature may have determined that an exception to criminal liability is appropriate for that offense when an offender’s minor child is present,” Kilbride wrote. “The exception may account for an innocent explanation for a defendant’s conduct.”

Section 11-9.4-1(b) then is “essentially a preventative measure,” Kilbride reasoned, meaning “it makes sense that Section 11-9.4-1(b) is drafted broadly without the exception contained in Section 11-9.3(a-10).”

Garman disagreed, writing that the General Assembly could not have intended to prevent all child sex offenders except “Romeo and Juliet” offenders from going to the park while also creating an exclusion from the prohibition against talking with other children for offenders who bring their children.

An offender who goes to the park with his own child and talks to another child is only guilty of being present in the park and subject to a Class A misdemeanor the first time, Garman reasoned. If he does that again, then the offender is guilty of a Class 4 felony, the same as if he went to the park without his child, while children were present and talked to them.

It “defies logic” to “hold that the exception does not also apply to the less serious offense that the offender must necessarily commit to fall within the exception, especially considering that the punishment for a second or subsequent offense is the same Class 4 felony as the more serious offense from which he is excepted,” Garman wrote. “I do not believe the General Assembly, in its “considered judgment” intended this “ridiculous” result.”

Brenda Jones, the executive director of the National Association for Rational Sexual Offense Laws, said in an emailed statement that NARSOL is disappointed with the court’s decision, but that it hopes the legislature considers clarifying the statutory provisions.

“It’s truly a tragedy that Mr. Legoo stands convicted of violating the law of Illinois when he was simply searching for his minor child who happened to be hanging out with a friend in a park,” Jones said.

Legoo was represented by Assistant Appellate Defender Jay Wiegman. He could not be reached for comment.

The state was represented by Illinois Assistant Attorney General Eldad Z. Malamuth. A spokesperson for the Illinois Attorney General’s office could not immediately provide comment.

This case is People v. Patrick A. Legoo 2020 IL 124965.