SPRINGFIELD — A divided Illinois Supreme Court struck down Chicago’s tax on smokeless and other non-cigarette tobacco products, finding it beyond the scope of the city’s home rule power.The majority held the plain language of an Illinois statute, within the legislative context, preempts the ability of home rule units to impose taxes on cigarettes or other tobacco products, if they did not already do so before July 1, 1993.Justice Thomas L. Kilbride authored the majority’s decision, with Justices …