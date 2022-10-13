WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate.The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal.Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago.The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to …