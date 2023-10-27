The Illinois Supreme Court revived a personal injury suit in which a woman sued a defendant’s special representative once she learned of his death after the statute of limitations ran out.The court found that the woman, who was injured in a car accident after the defendant rear-ended her vehicle, correctly sued the defendant’s special representative and her suit is not time barred.In a written opinion Thursday, the high court found that the Cook County Circuit Court erred in dismissing plaintiff Jamie Lichter …