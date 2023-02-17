In a 4-3 decision, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Friday that a claim under the Biometric Information Privacy Act accrues each time a business unlawfully scans or transmits an individual’s biometric identifiers, rather than only on the initial scan.This marks the second major ruling on BIPA to come from the high court this month. In an opinion published earlier this month in Tims v. Black Horse Carriers, Inc., 2023 IL 127801, the high court ruled claims filed under BIPA are subject to a five-year statute of …