In a unanimous decision, the Illinois Supreme Court dismissed a negligence complaint against the city of Chicago involving a bicyclist who was injured after he hit a pothole on a city street near a Divvy station in Lincoln Square.Reversing a 1st District Appellate Court ruling, the high court found that bicycling was neither a permitted nor intended use for the roadway where the accident occurred.It affirmed the judgment of Cook County Circuit Court Judge Gerald Cleary, dismissing the complaint with prejudice.Justice David …