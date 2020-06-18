Thomas L. Kilbride Lloyd A. Karmeier

SPRINGFIELD — State public information laws require Chicago to preserve decades-old police misconduct records despite a provision in the police union’s collective bargaining agreement, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The 6-1 decision overturned an arbitrator’s decision that the city must destroy records after a certain period based on the 1981 union contract.

Section 8.4 of that collective bargaining agreement provided that “all disciplinary investigation records” should be destroyed five years after their filing, while “files alleging criminal conduct or excessive force” should be destroyed seven years after their creation.

The majority opinion, authored by Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier, held that Section 8.4 does not meet the requirements for the destruction of government records laid out by the Illinois Records Act and the State Records Act.

Those requirements include the formation of a State Records Commission to approve records’ destruction and a consideration of whether the records have administrative, legal or fiscal value.

Section 8.4, Karmeier wrote, makes “no reference to any of the mandatory review procedures codified” in state law.

“Without allowing the City to comply with state law, section 8.4 clearly contravenes a well-defined statutory declaration of public policy and is simply incompatible with the legislative procedures articulated in the Local Records Act,” Karmeier wrote.

“The arbitrator erred in finding that section 8.4 is “consistent with state law and not contrary to state public policy,” thereby mandating the parties to comply with the destruction of “all discipline records” covered under that provision,” Karmeier wrote. “Consequently, the award is void and not enforceable.”

Chief Justice Anne M. Burke and Justices Michael J. Burke, Rita B. Garman, P. Scott Neville Jr. and Mary Jane Theis concurred in the 25-page opinion.

Justice Thomas L. Kilbride was the lone dissenter, writing that although he “firmly believe[s] that police misconduct must be rooted out” and that he “would vehemently oppose the indiscriminate destruction of police misconduct records,” that is not what the arbitrator ordered.

The arbitrator’s decision “simply directed the parties to negotiate the method and procedure for the possible future destruction of eligible records in compliance with section 8.4 of the collective bargaining agreement,” Kilbride wrote.

The majority’s decision ignores state labor laws that enforce collective bargaining agreements and labor arbitration awards, Kilbride wrote, adding that those policies can “coexist harmoniously” with public information laws and that “the arbitrator’s decision may be construed so as not to create a conflict between these public policies.”

“We do not know what agreement, if any, would have resulted from the parties meeting and negotiating. We do not know whether those negotiations would have resulted in an agreement for the future destruction of any records,” Kilbride wrote. “We also do not know whether they would have resulted in an agreement that fully complied with the Local Records Act… and all other applicable laws.”

After initiating arbitration in 2012 contending the city violated the provision, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 sued the city in 2014 seeking to halt the sharing of misconduct records through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Cook County Circuit Judge Sanjay T. Tailor granted the city’s petition to vacate the arbitration award, ruling that enforcement of the award “violated a well-defined and dominant public policy to preserve government records.”

In 2019, on appeal, the 1st District Appellate Court unanimously upheld Tailor’s ruling.

Justice Bertina E. Lampkin, writing for the 1st District panel in City of Chicago v. Fraternal Order of Police, 2019 IL App (1st) 172907, found that the award “clearly violated well-defined Illinois public policy requiring the proper retention of important public records.”

Lampkin also held that the Local Records Act, the State Records Act and FOIA establish “a well-defined public policy favoring the proper retention of important public records for access by the public.”

A spokesperson for the city corporation counsel, who represents the city, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brian C. Hlavin, a partner at Baum Sigman Auerbach & Neuman Ltd., represented the FOP before the high court. He said his client is currently reviewing the decision.

This case is The City of Chicago v. Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago Lodge No. 7, 2020 IL 124831.