The Illinois Supreme Court published 17 opinions Thursday, including highly anticipated rulings on disclosure of legal client health information and an Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act class action on the protections of healthcare workers’ information.In Doe v. Burke Wise Morrissey & Kaveny, LLC, 2023 IL 129097, the high court found that a man does not have a cause of action against his attorney and her law firm for disclosing the details of his suicide attempt in a press release.The court ruled …