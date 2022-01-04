WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says all nine justices have received COVID-19 booster shots, as the omicron variant surges and in-person arguments over vaccines are scheduled at the court on Friday.The court confirmed Tuesday that the justices have received boosters only after The Associated Press published a story saying the high court would not say whether the justices had received a third dose of the vaccine. That story followed repeated attempts to get an answer about the shots since mid-December. Court spokeswoman …