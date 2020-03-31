The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from a former Catholic school principal who is challenging a common law doctrine, which allows courts to abstain from weighing in on certain religious matters, as justification for her firing.

Mary Rehfield v. Diocese of Joliet is one of 12 appeals, seven criminal and five civil, the justices accepted. In the court’s March 25 order, the justices denied 51 civil appeals and 92 criminal appeals.

Rehfield sued the diocese upon her firing as principal of St. Raphael Catholic School. Her suit was dismissed and the decision was affirmed by a 3rd District appellate panel based on the doctrine of ecclesiastical abstention — which bars civil courts from interpreting religious policy.

Julie B. Porter, partner at Salvatore Prescott Porter & Porter PLLC, is one of Rehfield’s attorneys.

“We are grateful that the Illinois Supreme Court has agreed to consider Mary Rehfield’s case, which presents an issue critical to the safety of Illinois citizens: whether a religious employer can be held accountable for retaliating against an employee who reports criminal conduct,” Porter wrote in an email.

Rehfield’s firing followed numerous email and voicemail messages from a parent whose child was being bullied at school.

In 2016, William MacKinnon began sending the school emails, some of which Rehfield perceived as threatening.

In February 2017 MacKinnon left a voicemail message for Father Daniel Bachner, a priest at the parish. MacKinnon’s message was a several minutes long rant about priests and the church, and directly threatened Bachner.

In response, Rehfield contacted the police and MacKinnon was arrested shortly thereafter. Following MacKinnon’s arrest, Rehfield spoke with Bachner, the school’s superintendent and police about how best to proceed.

Based on their conversations, Rehfield shared MacKinnon’s photo with school and church staff, advising them to call the police if they saw him. Police and Bachner advised Rehfield not to contact parents about the arrest.

A local newspaper reported on MacKinnon’s arrest, based on public records, prompting concerned parents to contact Rehfield.

When the school held an open meeting to discuss the matter, parents reacted angrily towards Rehfield, with some parents calling for her to be fired.

In June 2017, the diocese fired Rehfield even though she already accepted an employment contract for the following school year.

Rehfield then filed her lawsuit alleging retaliatory discharge and violations of the state Whistleblower Act.

In December 2017, the diocese filed a motion for dismiss that argued, among other things, the lawsuit was barred by the doctrine of ecclesiastical abstention because she was working in a ministerial role, and therefore, the diocese had the discretion fire her without review from the court.

In May 2018, 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Raymond E. Rossi granted the diocese’s motion to dismiss, finding the ecclesiastic abstention doctrine applies in this case.

A unanimous 3rd District Appellate Court panel affirmed Rossi’s decision, citing precedent in Gabriel v. Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (1994) and Williams v. Palmer (1988).

“Employing the reasoning from Williams and Gabriel, Rehfield was not a secular employee,” Justice William E. Holdridge wrote on behalf of the panel. “Based on the circumstances here, due to the wide discretion provided to churches by the ecclesiastical abstention doctrine when managing its representatives, the [d]iocese could terminate Rehfield, as a member of the clergy, for any reason without court interference as review of that decision would involve court scrutiny of the [d]iocese’s motivations, objectives, and principles.”

On appeal before the Illinois Supreme Court, Rehfield alleges that the Diocese of Joliet ended her 43-year career as an educator in retaliation for her reporting criminal conduct to the police, Porter wrote in an email.

“We believe that Illinois public policy protects the right of Ms. Rehfield and every other employee of a religious institution to go to law-enforcement authorities if they are concerned about criminal conduct. The lower courts said that there is no protection for people like Ms. Rehfield, but we expect that the Illinois Supreme Court will disagree,” Porter wrote.

Nicholas Anaclerio, a shareholder at Vedder Price P.C., is one of the attorneys representing the diocese. Maureen A. Harton, a diocesan attorney, said the Diocese of Joliet declined to comment.

This case is Mary Rehfield v. Diocese of Joliet, No. 125656.