The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to consider whether a nursing home in Geneva facing several lawsuits filed by family members of residents who died of COVID-19 might be immune from some negligence claims.In its latest Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions, the high court also agreed to hear five criminal cases.In Donald James, etc., et al. v. Geneva Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC, etc., No. 130042, the families are challenging a 2nd District Appellate Court ruling that sent their case back to the Kane County …