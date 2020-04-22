SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it would hold oral arguments by videoconference over three days in May.

The justices will hear four criminal appeals on May 12, two criminal appeals and two civil appeals on May 13 and three civil appeals on May 14 using Zoom, an videoconferencing application. The shift is an attempt to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are extraordinary times, but what we have found is that we can keep our traditions the same,” Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said in a written statement. “Holding oral arguments via Zoom would have sounded beyond our abilities a few months ago, but now feels almost normal.”

Through Zoom, the justices will log in from their chambers. They will be visible through their webcams, in front of a virtual background that mimics the interior of the Springfield courtroom, a court spokesman said.

Attorneys arguing the cases will join from their firms or home offices. The court will also organize Zoom training sessions ahead of the arguments.

Arguments will still start each day at 9 a.m., and attorneys will face the normal time limits to present their arguments.

A live video feed will be available to the public through the court’s YouTube page.

Some of the state’s lower courts have moved court proceedings online, in some cases offering livestreamed video for the general public.

Tuesday’s announcement is a notable move for a court that does not allow the public to use cameras or audio recorders inside the gallery. The court normally releases its own audio and video recordings of arguments the same day a case is heard.

A coronavirus-related exception to that policy was made on the last two days of the March docket. In those four cases, the court heard oral arguments in-person, but livestreamed the proceedings while closing the courthouse to the general public.

May’s docket is the first in the court’s history to be held completely by virtual means.

Like many other work meetings outside the judiciary suddenly moved online since March, it may require new etiquette. A normal oral argument features justices sometimes interrupting lawyers or whispering between each other from the bench. If they choose to use them, Zoom has features to virtually “raise hands” and hold one-on-one written chats.

The justices also ordinarily hold a post-argument conference after the chief justice adjourns the court. That custom will remain the same as before, but the details are still under consideration, a court spokesman said.