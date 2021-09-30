The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear 12 civil cases in its latest Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions, including a case concerning Illinois elected officials’ use of campaign funds to pay for legal fees.The high court agreed to hear 11 criminal cases, for a total of 23 accepted PLAs. It denied 84 civil cases and 231 criminal cases.In Byron Sigcho-Lopez v. The Illinois State Board of Elections et al., No. 1-20-0561, a Chicago alderman took aim at the common practice of Illinois elected officials dipping into …