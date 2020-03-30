SPRINGFIELD — In the latest stage of a litigious saga over a longtime Chicago police practice, the Illinois Supreme Court last week agreed to hear a case challenging the constitutionality of arresting people on the basis of so-called “investigative alerts” without warrants.

The case is one of 12 petitions for leave to appeal — seven criminal and five civil — accepted by the high court. In total, 192 petitions were submitted to the high court’s March docket.

The court granted the appeal to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, following a 1st District Appellate Court ruling in September in People v. Cordell Bass that ordered a new trial for Cordell Bass, finding inadmissible evidence could have contributed to his sexual assault conviction.

The divided 1st District panel first issued its opinion in July 2019, then denied prosecutors’ motion for a rehearing in September.

The state’s attorney’s office vowed in October it would seek an appeal. A spokesperson this week said in an emailed statement that the office is “grateful” for the granted petition and “look[s] forward to a definitive resolution of this important issue.”

Bass was named in a police investigative alert — formerly known as a stop order — and arrested for an alleged sexual assault in the summer of 2014.

Investigative alerts were issued by Chicago police officers if they had believed there was probable cause to arrest suspects, like Bass, based on information the department previously collected. But officers did not go before judges and request warrants before making arrests.

After his arrest, Bass admitted the assault to a detective. He sought to suppress the evidence during his criminal trial, but Cook County Associate Judge Neera Walsh denied the motion and found him guilty — sentencing him to eight years in prison.

Writing for the appeals panel majority, Justice Michael B. Hyman held the alerts violated state constitutional protections related to probable cause.

Hyman wrote that the process for getting a warrant under the Illinois Constitution is more stringent than those under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Specifically, Illinois’ framework in Article 1, Section 6 states probable cause must be supported “by affidavit,” while federal rules allow for “oath or affirmation,” he wrote.

But the process practiced by Chicago police officers meant “police officers can obtain approval for arrests without the one thing the framers of the Illinois Constitution thought most essential — the presentation of sworn facts to a judge,” Hyman wrote.

In a five-page supplemental opinion in September, Hyman rejected the prosecutors’ argument that the panel got it wrong the first time and that Illinois’ search-and-seizure requirements should be read “in lockstep” with the federal constitution.

“As our original opinion sets out, our decision rests on the warrant clause of the Illinois Constitution,” Hyman wrote. “The [s]tate does not dispute, and early post-ratification precedent confirms, that the framers of our constitution believed the presentation of sworn affidavits to a neutral magistrate to be the constitutional baseline for probable cause to issue a warrant.”

“We fail to see how our constitution would zealously protect against the issuance of a warrant without probable cause proven to a neutral magistrate, but would allow the issuance of an alert that has every feature of a warrant except the presentation of sworn facts to a neutral magistrate.”

The majority also rejected the state’s argument to apply the good-faith exception, which allows the state to introduce evidence obtained in violation of the constitution “as long as officers acted with a reasonable belief that their actions comported with settled precedent.”

In the original dissent, then-Justice Mary Anne Mason accused the majority of going out of its way to rule against the alerts and crafting arguments about the state constitution that would benefit the defendant by ordering supplemental briefs on the issue.

Mason also stated in her nine-page dissent that she would have granted Bass’ motion to suppress the statements for a different reason — because police unlawfully extended it.

Mason retired from the bench a few days after the July decision was issued.

In the September decision, Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan co-signed Mason’s dissent and attached her own two-page dissent that the majority was wrong to deny the state’s petition to rehear based on the good-faith exception.

“[B]ecause the majority has now declared that ‘arrests based solely on investigative alerts, even those supported by probable cause, are unconstitutional under the Illinois Constitution,’ there was no basis for the [s]tate to have raised application of the good-faith exception in its original briefs,” Coghlan wrote. “For that reason, I find that the [s]tate’s good-faith exception argument was not forfeited.”

Assistant Appellate Defender Brian L. Josias will represent Bass before the high court. He could not be reached for comment.

This case is People v. Cordell Bass, 2020 IL 125434.