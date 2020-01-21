SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments this week on whether Chicago residents can sue the city over elevated levels of lead in their drinking water, without having a physical illness.The case is one of four civil appeals on the high court’s oral argument docket for Wednesday.In their negligence class action, Gordon Berry and Ilya Peysin alleged the city breached its duty to warn them of increased lead levels after the city replaced water mains in front of their home and a meter on Berry …