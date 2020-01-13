Illinois’ high court returns to Springfield this week to hear 10 cases in its first term of the new year.Featured in the first week of the January docket is a probable cause challenge and the final appeal in an injury compensation case.The court will hear four appeals on Tuesday. One of the cases is a criminal appeal but touches on civil law as well, including People v. Charles Hill, 2020 IL 124595. The Hill appeal takes issue with the Illinois Cannabis Control Act, which in 2016 reduced possession of less than 10 grams …