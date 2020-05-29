SPRINGFIELD — Twelve years after the Illinois Supreme Court reversed Alan Beaman’s murder conviction, the high court will again review whether he’s entitled to a jury trial in a malicious-prosecution lawsuit he brought against three Normal detectives.

Last year, the Supreme Court found the 4th District Appellate Court used the wrong legal standard when it affirmed the dismissal of his McLean County case.

After the reversal and remand, the Springfield-based appellate panel issued a new opinion in December, again affirming the dismissal of the suit.

The high court justices Wednesday agreed to examine the latest 4th District ruling. Beaman’s petition for leave to appeal is one of seven accepted by the high court this week — four criminal matters and three civil cases.

Beaman spent 13 years in prison after he was convicted for the 1993 murder of his ex–girlfriend, Jennifer Lockmiller. In 2008, the high court overturned the conviction after determining McLean County prosecutors and Normal police improperly withheld exculpatory evidence from the defense.

Beaman sued for malicious prosecution in 2014, and 6th Judicial Circuit Judge Richard L. Broch dismissed the suit two years later.

In 2017, the 4th District affirmed Broch’s summary judgment, finding Beaman could not sue the town because it was not the officers who pursued criminal charges but rather county prosecutors — and prosecutors have legal immunity from civil lawsuits.

The high court sent the case back after it found the three-justice panel did not properly consider how the detectives’ actions set the criminal proceedings against Beaman in motion.

“We conclude that the appellate court’s standard failed to consider whether the defendants proximately caused the commencement or continuance of the criminal proceeding against Beaman,” Justice Thomas L. Kilbride wrote in the unanimous opinion. “The appellate court focused its inquiry on whether the ‘officer[s] pressured or exerted influence on the prosecutor’s decision or made knowing misstatements upon which the prosecutor relied.’”

In its December opinion, the 4th District held that Beaman would need to “establish legal causation” of the three former officers — Tim Freesmeyer, Dave Warner and Frank Zayas — with the Normal Police Department.

“Proximate cause is not established absent proof of conduct that overcomes the presumption of prosecutorial independence,” Justice James A. Knecht wrote in the unanimous 48-page opinion. “It is not enough for a plaintiff seeking relief for malicious prosecution to establish an officer acted in bad faith or performed a wrongful act. That plaintiff must still establish legal causation.”

Beaman contends Freesmeyer led a biased investigation, lied to the grand jury, doctored time trials, omitted exculpatory evidence from his police reports, threatened him with the death penalty, moved into the prosecutor’s office and gave misleading trial testimony — all of which could show Freesmeyer commenced or continued Beaman’s prosecution.

The panel, however, disagreed with each allegation.

Beaman also argued Warner played a significant role in commencing or continuing his prosecution when Warner failed to disclose an incomplete polygraph report on Larbi John Murray, a suspect in the case.

Whether that was a negligent mistake or an intentional withholding would be up for a jury to decide, the panel conceded. But, Knecht wrote that the determination still would not show a proximate cause of Beaman’s prosecution.

“To find a genuine issue of material fact on the matter of proximate cause, we would have to extend the reasonable inference that Murray intentionally avoided completing the polygraph to another inference — such information would have persuaded Souk to not charge or prosecute plaintiff,” Knecht wrote. “Given all that Souk indisputably knew about Murray, that inference is not reasonable.”

The panel also held Beaman could not establish the first element of his malicious prosecution claim against Zayas. It found there is no evidence that Zayas pressured or exerted influence over the state’s attorney’s decision to prosecute, that Zayas made any false statements to the prosecutor or that Zayas concealed information or engaged in wrongful or bad-faith conduct.

Thomas G. DiCianni of Ancel Glink P.C., who represented the officers, said the 4th District got it right in December.

“We are completely puzzled by the supreme court’s decision to review, once again, this case,” he said. “We believe the appellate court correctly and carefully applied the supreme court’s rulings in the last decision.”

Beaman’s attorney, David M. Shapiro of the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center, said he and his client are grateful the high court agreed to hear the case again.

“Alan’s adult life has been a tireless and unwavering fight for justice,” Shapiro said. “He deserves a trial before citizens of this state.”

This case is Alan Beaman v. Tim Freesmeyer, et al. 2020 IL 125617.