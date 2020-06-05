SPRINGFIELD — Sentencing guidelines for juveniles shouldn’t be considered when sentencing an intellectually disabled sex offender, the Illinois Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday.

Reinstating a 50-year sentence vacated by the lower court, Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier wrote for the unanimous court that while William Coty, 56, may be less culpable because of his disability, he does not share the same prospects for rehabilitation as juvenile offenders.

“The characteristics of his predominantly static condition and his age make him less likely to be rehabilitated and thus more likely to reoffend,” Karmeier wrote. “The whole point of the mandatory, natural life sentence for repeat sex offenders is to protect children by rendering it impossible for the incorrigible offender to reoffend.”

Coty received a mandatory life sentence in 2006 after his second child criminal sexual assault conviction. In 2016, then-Cook County Circuit Judge Nicholas Ford reduced the sentence to 50 years because a 1st District Appellate Court panel vacated the mandatory sentence in 2014.

In 2018, on appeal, the same 1st District panel vacated the new modified sentence, holding it violated the proportionate penalties clause of the Illinois Constitution.

The 1st District panel also cited a lack of “procedural safeguards” outlined in two U.S. Supreme Court decisions — Atkins v. Virginia (2002) and Miller v. Alabama (2012) — that set sentencing protocols for juveniles and claimed they could be applied to defendants with intellectual disabilities.

In Miller, the U.S. Supreme Court held the Eighth Amendment prohibits mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders, while Atkins holds that a mentally disabled defendant could not be sentenced to death under the Eighth Amendment.

Cook County prosecutors appealed to the high court, arguing the trial court’s reduced sentence was permissible and that Coty’s intellectual disability status does not qualify him for the same sentencing protections reserved for juvenile offenders.

The 21-page decision largely echoes the state’s attorney’s reasoning. Karmeier held the appellate panel erred when it ordered Coty’s resentencing because his initial mandatory life sentence was the “proper sentence” under the proportionate penalties provision of the Illinois Constitution.

Coty’s original sentence is constitutional because it passes a three-prong test based on his culpability, future dangerousness and rehabilitative potential, Karmeier wrote.

“Defendant has twice committed sexual offenses against children,” Karmeier wrote. “Sexual recidivism, and the future dangerousness it entails, was obviously a factor in the legislature’s determination that a natural life sentence is warranted for recidivists.”

Karmeier admitted that even though Coty belongs to a narrow class of offenders — the intellectually disabled — his culpability is not lessened by his reduced capacity to understand and process information; to communicate; to abstract from mistakes and learn from experience; to engage in logical reasoning; to control impulses and to understand others’ actions and reactions.

Some of those six factors, which were found in Atkins to reduce culpability, are what make Coty “a continuing danger to reoffend,” Karmeier wrote.

Those factors also “logically impair rehabilitative potential,” meaning that unlike a juvenile offender, whose mental development will increase their potential to learn and change behavior, Coty’s ability to rehabilitate will not evolve over time, Karmeier wrote.

“The enhanced prospect that, as the years go by and neurological development occurs, deficiencies will be reformed — is not a prospect that applies to this intellectually disabled defendant, who was 46 years old when he committed this, his second sexual offense against a child,” Karmeier wrote. “The rehabilitative prospects of youth do not figure into the sentencing calculus for him.”

Other courts across the United States have not extended Atkins to noncapital sentences or Miller to the intellectually disabled, Karmeier noted in rejecting Coty’s claims that his sentence violates the Eighth Amendment.

“We take this to mean that the ‘moral judgment’ and ‘mores’ of the nation are not inconsistent with our own in this matter,” Karmeier wrote.

He also addressed the “unusual procedural posture” of the high court’s ruling, noting a dilemma created by it finding that the original mandatory life sentence was the correct sentence — not the 50-year de facto life sentence.

“The question is whether reimposition of the original natural life sentence mandated by statute would constitute an improper increase in defendant’s sentence,” Karmeier wrote. “The question would seem largely academic — natural life versus de facto life.”

Karmeier reasoned that the court has the authority to both reinstate the original sentence or reverse the appellate court’s decision and let the de facto sentence stand. But, because there is “no practical difference” between the two sentences, Karmeier settled for the latter.

Daniel T. Mallon, an assistant state appellate defender representing Coty, said he was “very disappointed” in the court’s decision.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Attorney General’s office could not immediately provide comment.

This case is People v. William Coty, 2020 IL 123972.