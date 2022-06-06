The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the husband-and-wife attorneys whose law licenses were placed on probation for pointing guns at racial injustice protesters outside their St. Louis mansion in 2020.Mark McCloskey, who is seeking the Republican nomination for one of Missouri’s U.S. Senate seats in the August primary, said he wasn’t surprised by the high court’s decision since it takes up relatively few cases.“I was a little disappointed because I thought that the …