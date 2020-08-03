SPRINGFIELD — The judicial portrait of Stephen A. Douglas will remain on display at the Illinois Supreme Court, even as lawmakers call for the removal of similar Douglas tributes across the street at the Statehouse. The image of Douglas hangs in the attorneys room at the courthouse alongside portraits of 108 other Supreme Court justices who have served since the court was established in 1818. Douglas served as an associate justice from 1841-43, resigning before the end of his term to run for Congress. Other than his …