A federal judge declined to block the enforcement of Highland Park’s ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines while a challenge to the constitutionality of the measure works it way through the courts.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois acknowledged the U.S. Supreme Court established a new test in June 2022 for determining whether a gun restriction violates the Second Amendment.But he held plaintiff Susan Goldman is unlikely to prevail …