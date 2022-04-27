SPRINGFIELD — A pair of bills on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk would expand a state roadway camera monitoring program to 21 additional counties while also expanding the number of crimes the cameras can be used to investigate and the number of parties that can prosecute them.The measures — House Bill 260 and House Bill 4481 — were among 80 bills that cleared the General Assembly in the final 24-hour stretch of a legislative session in which Democrats looked to bolster their voting records on crime.They …