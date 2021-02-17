Two maintenance workers received the go-ahead to pursue a lawsuit alleging they were fired from the Wauconda Township Highway Department for supporting the losing candidate for highway commissioner.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. did not rule on the merits of Joseph Wightman’s and Donald Rowe’s claim that they were victims of retaliation for exercising their First Amendment rights. Tharp also did not rule on the merits of the argument advanced by two of the defendants in the suit — the …