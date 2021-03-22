A private company and the U.S. government got the go-ahead to pursue claims that the village of Hinsdale violated federal law in its attempt to block a group home from operating in a residential area.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman declined to dismiss separate lawsuits filed against the village by Trinity Sober Living LLC and the federal government.Both suits contend the village violated the Fair Housing Act by refusing to consider Trinity’s request for a reasonable accommodation …