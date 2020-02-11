A group of parents have filed a federal civil rights suit against the Hinsdale Township High School District 86 school board after they claim they were prohibited from discussing a controversial curriculum policy at the board’s open meeting in December.The plaintiffs, Dr. Meeta Jain Patel, Kara Kuo and Kim Notaro allege that the school board and Board President Nancy Pollak denied them their First Amendment right to free speech under Illinois’ Open Meetings Act after they were repeatedly prevented from reading …