Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP announced Thursday that Chicago-based civil litigation firm Adler Murphy & McQuillen LLP (AMM) will join its firm effective April 1.The combination will add AMM’s bench of 23 lawyers and their other legal professionals to Hinshaw’s Chicago office.According to data collected annually by Chicago Lawyer on the largest law firms in Illinois, the move will make Hinshaw a Top 10 firm in the state.Peter D. Sullivan, chairman of Hinshaw, said the firms share “strong roots” in the Chicago market and …