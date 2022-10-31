Where a plaintiff permits disclosure of mental health records under section 10(a)(1) of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act for a civil proceeding, later disclosures outside of that proceeding may be in violation of the Act, even if done by parties not in a therapeutic relationship with the plaintiff.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret A. Brennan.John Doe hired Burke Wise Morrisey & Kaveny LLC (BWMK) to represent him in a medical …