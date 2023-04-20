Advocate Christ Medical Center will not have to face discrimination and retaliation claims for refusing to hire a physician at its children’s hospital, a federal judge ruled.U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland wrote in her opinion that the plaintiff’s claims were not timely and that he failed to exhaust his administrative remedies.Satyanarayan Hegde sued Advocate Christ Medical Center in the Northern District, alleging discrimination under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) and the Americans with …