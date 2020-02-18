A group of 10 attorneys are leaving Holland & Knight LLP’s municipal government practice to form a new boutique firm led by partners Steven M. Elrod and Peter M. Friedman.The new firm, opened today as Elrod Friedman LLP, represents more than a dozen local government bodies and large real estate developers. It comprises all of the land use and local government attorneys at Holland & Knight’s Chicago office.Elrod Friedman LLP office is located at 325 N. LaSalle St., Suite 450, and the firm is online at …