A disgruntled consumer got the go-ahead to pursue a lawsuit accusing a travel-services company of deceiving her when it promised to lock in the cost of her airline ticket in return for a $67 fee.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Shalimar Acosta’s contention that statements and omissions on a Hopper (USA) Inc. mobile app about the company’s Price Freeze service are misleading.But she denied Hopper’s motion to dismiss …